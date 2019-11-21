By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBO light middleweight challenger Dennis Hogan (28-2-1, 7 KOs) will be a heavy underdog when he challenges Jermall Charlo (29-0, 20 KOs) for his WBC middleweight title at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn on December 7, but his team is confident they will cause a major upset.

“We’re coming here extremely confident,” said Hogan’s promoter Paul Keegan. “The reason why Dennis took this opportunity is really simple – not one junior middleweight would fight Dennis Hogan after Mexico. Not one. So, our options were very limited. When this opportunity came to us, [manager] Peter [Kahn] rang me and I rang Dennis, and he said yes. No, ‘How much? What are we doing? Where’s the fight? Yes.’ So, we believe we’ve got the uncrowned world champion in our camp. You know, he’s stronger now, moving up to middleweight.”

“We’re excited about being here,” Keegan added. “We’re excited about the Irish contingent who are gonna hit Brooklyn that night. You know, there’s an amazing history between, you know, Irish people and American people, especially in New York. And already, we know that there are people coming over from Ireland for this fight, there’s people coming from Australia, plus, you know, the thousands of Irish-Americans, we were meeting people today whose great-great-great-great-great-grandfather moved over here who want Dennis Hogan to win this fight. So, we’re not coming over here for a holiday. We’re not coming here for a camp. This is destiny. An Irishman is gonna become the middleweight champion of the world in New York City, and that’s our goal.”

Dennis Hogan challenged Jamie Munguia for the WBO light middleweight title in April losing a disputed majority twelve round decision in Mexico.