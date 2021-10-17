In a shocking upset, unheralded European super lightweight beltholder Sandor Martin (39-2, 13 KOs) won a ten round majority decision over four-division world champion Mikey Garcia (40-2 30 KOs) on Saturday night at the outdoor Chukchansi Park baseball stadium in Fresno, California. Mikey, who hadn’t fought for nearly 600 days, looked sluggish and never got untracked, while 25:1 underdog Martin was simply sharper. Scores were 95-95, 97-93, 97-93. The bout was fought at a 145lb catchweight.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
WTF? NO ONE SAW THAT COMING. oh well you can’t be inactive for 2 and 3 year stretches and hope to stay sharp. Good for Sandor.
2 out of 3 judges were honest. That’s a much higher percentage than usual.
Mikey could barely get a crowd and then lost to a nobody from Spain! Hilarious. Dazn gonna B bankrupt soon.
Martin hardly looked like a “nobody.” He made Garcia look like one.
Mikey was NOT himself, he just didn’t fight like he usually fights, with strength with hunger.
Congrats to Sandor, he did what he had to do to win and fought a perfect fight.
Mikey got exposed. Martin had a great game plan. Finally, the judges got it right. Mikey’s inactivity was not an issue. There is no champ that will give Martin a title shot. His style is too difficult.
I’m glad he lost. Pricing himself out of big fights, and sucking up promoter budgets in meaningless fights like this one. Wasted career and wasn’t all that entertaining either. He won’t be missed by me. Chased Spence when he should have fought Lomachenko
Loma would have whooped him. Mikey knew it so he went up in weight. Plus Losing to a bigger opponent doesn’t look as bad as getting beat by a smaller one.
Probably the biggest upset since Donald Curry lost in an exhibition to Lloyd Honeyghan. Mikey lost every single round.
It wasn’t an exhibition
Mikey’s a multi-millionaire who is set for life and no longer has the hunger. He should retire and enjoy his wealth.
Never underestimate anyone that steps in that rings, no matter what the odds are or experts say…you still have to fight….Congrats to Martin,.showed guts and skill….Garcia looked flat…didn’t necessarily looked tight…maybe had to drop some weight…just didn’t look right… certainly did not fight like the Garcia we knew….sharp puncher…very efficient with punches…not spectacular but solid in every aspect..well rounded fighter…here….From the start just didn’t have it..a step behind…never got going…take nothing away from Martin did what a fighter suppose to do …show up prepared and perform ….Congrats again…
Wow. This is real boxing when the right boxer gets the decision he deserves regardless of who and where he is fighting… even the commentators where expecting a robbery.. saying we don’t know what kind of judges we are going have here.. lol. I guess they didn’t got paid that’s why the right fighter won
Very disappointing! Knowing that it was a 10 round fight, Mikey NEVER stepped on the gas pedal! And ZERO motivation from his corner!! It’s not that Sandor did great.., it’s how poorly Mikey fought!! Where was the discipline?!?!
wow he is still not much when fighting over 130lbs
Unfortunately for Garcia, he is not talented enough to take off for 2-3 years and come back in top form. The fact that he doesn’t realize this, shows that he is deluding himself, and in decline as a fighter. He seems to have lost his edge, and if he can’t get it back, he might as well retire. Kudos to Martin. He was underrated, hungrier, more determined, and more disciplined with his game plan. Congrats to him!
If you’re not going to be fighting, you can at least stay in a somewhat decent shape. The catch-weight might have been because if how much Garcia blew up. Just speculating.
It’s a shame that most of his prime was wasted doing who knows what instead of earning multi-million dollar fights.
Ever since he began his extended vacations, his skills eroded. The end came when he decided to go up in weight and play with the big boys.
He MIGHT have 2 good years left if he gets serious about his craft again, but at 135-140, if he can still make it.
The García career path went from great to merely good. All his fault. What a waste.
Just got my money back 9,6 times. It´s worth to investigate youtube videos before fight´s. Speed wins power and timing win´s speed. Gongrats Sandor , great job !!
Takes from tonight for the DAZN team, LOL.. “We are witnessing history”..”One of the biggest upsets in recent years”Garcia is one of the BEST fighters of this generation”..Another thing is Jack Reese, that Paluka referee..Aside from giving Tyson a Shot at getting up in the Wilder fight, he is a complete AZZ. Can’t stand when he grabs the gloves and pushes guys around. He’s a punk.
Oops…the García camp committed a gross miscalculation on this one.
Not surprised at the outcome considering Mikey’s pathetic display against Spence.
I’m not really surprised as Mikey Garcia hasn’t been interested in boxing for a while now. He better be glad he wasn’t able to come to terms with Regis Prograis, because he would have been brutally knocked out.
As times passes all, yes all of the overpraised 12Rounds era – acronym belt collecting pugilists appropriately appear as lesser caliber to the 15Round Kings of yesteryear. Moreover, the 12Rounds era have low competition activity, shorter ‘reigns’ and lower to nonexistent boxing competition educational degrees within each bout. ©️ Coach Hilario 2021.