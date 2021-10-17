Stunner: Sandor Martin defeats Mikey Garcia In a shocking upset, unheralded European super lightweight beltholder Sandor Martin (39-2, 13 KOs) won a ten round majority decision over four-division world champion Mikey Garcia (40-2 30 KOs) on Saturday night at the outdoor Chukchansi Park baseball stadium in Fresno, California. Mikey, who hadn’t fought for nearly 600 days, looked sluggish and never got untracked, while 25:1 underdog Martin was simply sharper. Scores were 95-95, 97-93, 97-93. The bout was fought at a 145lb catchweight. Hearn goads Diaz into fighting Haney Pedroza stops Henriquez, remains unbeaten

