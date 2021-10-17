October 17, 2021
Boxing News

Hearn goads Diaz into fighting Haney

20211016 Em Castroluna 0062
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

On Saturday’s DAZN stream, promoter Eddie Hearn said he has offered JoJo Diaz the same money JoJo would have made for fighting injured Ryan “Kingry” Garcia if he will fight WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney on December 4 in Las Vegas. “You’re gonna look real bad if you don’t accept this offer,” Hearn said. “The only way you wouldn’t do it is if you don’t believe you would beat him.”

Diaz responded via Twitter. “Imma fight Devin Haney in December y’all I promise. Like Ryan Garcia, he hasn’t been tested and I’ll give Devin his first L…and for Ryan Garcia hope you recover quick. Once I take out Devin I’m coming after you next!”

Stunner: Sandor Martin defeats Mikey Garcia

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >