On Saturday’s DAZN stream, promoter Eddie Hearn said he has offered JoJo Diaz the same money JoJo would have made for fighting injured Ryan “Kingry” Garcia if he will fight WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney on December 4 in Las Vegas. “You’re gonna look real bad if you don’t accept this offer,” Hearn said. “The only way you wouldn’t do it is if you don’t believe you would beat him.”

Diaz responded via Twitter. “Imma fight Devin Haney in December y’all I promise. Like Ryan Garcia, he hasn’t been tested and I’ll give Devin his first L…and for Ryan Garcia hope you recover quick. Once I take out Devin I’m coming after you next!”