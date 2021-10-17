By Héctor Villarreal

In a return fight against the only opponent who has reached the decision, unbeaten super bantam Rafael “El General” Pedroza (12-0, 11 KOs), from San Miguelito Panama, scored a seventh round TKO win over Venezuelan Iwier Henriquez (11-14-1, 5 KOs).

Henriquez, who had knock Pedroza down in the first fight, did it again in round 2 but the Panamanian, ranked #14 by WBA, punished the Venezuelan so hard that his trainer decided not to let him fight the 8th round.

Pedroza, Henriquez fought in the undercard of the Poker of Aces show Promoted by Laguna Premium on Friday night.

* * *

Former WBA bantamweight super champion Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (40-6-1, 13 KOs) stopped Colombian veteran Walberto Ramos (26-11-2, 19 KOs) by KO at !:25 of the first round.