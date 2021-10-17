October 16, 2021
Boxing Results

Juarez dominates Valdez in a classic fight

Salvador Juarez Pic

By Héctor Villarreal

In one of the best fights seen in Panama over the past few years, Mexican Salvador “Peloncito” Juarez (16-7-2, 4 KOs) pulled out the upset defeating the previously unbeaten Dominican Geraldo “Rigondeaux” Valdez (10-1, 8 KOs) to capture the WBC Latino super flyweight title over 10 rounds in an action-packed fight from start to finish to the likeness of the enthusiastic crowd present at the Roberto Duran Arena and the thousands watching the fight on TVMax in Panama.

The decision was unanimous (97-93, 97-93, 96-94) for the Mexican Juarez but the Dominican Valdez didn´t deceive but Peloncito was the better man.

