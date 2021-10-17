Bomba Gonzalez dethrones WBO champ Soto 9:1 underdog Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (25-3-1, 14 KOs) outboxed and dethroned WBO light flyweight champion Elwin Soto (19-2, 13 KOs) via twelve round split decision on Saturday night in the Mikey-Martin co-feature at the outdoor Chukchansi Park baseball stadium in Fresno, California. Soto pressed the action while Gonzalez boxed, moved, and largely frustrated him. Scores were 116-112, 116-112 Gonzalez, 116-112 Soto. Results from Cancun

