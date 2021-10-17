October 16, 2021
Results from Cancun

Unbeaten welterweight Taras Shelestyuk (19-0, 11 KOs), who captured a bronze medal for Ukraine at the 2012 London Olympics, scored a tenth round TKO over Ernesto Espana (31-3-1, 26 KOs). After nine workmanlike rounds, Shelestyuk got a referee’s stoppage with 15 seconds left in the bout. Espana complained about the stoppage.

Junior featherweight prospect Cristopher “Pollo” Lopez (14-0-1, 10 KOs) extended his winning streak to eight with a ten round unanimous decision against Franklin Manzanilla (20-7, 19 KOs). Two knockdowns. Scores were 95-93, 97-91, 98-89.

