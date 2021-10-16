Unbeaten WBA #2, WBO #4, WBC #8 light flyweight Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (14-0, 10 KOs) scored a fourth round knockout over Jose Alejandro Burgos (18-5-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday’s Mikey-Martin undercard at the outdoor Chukchansi Park baseball stadium in Fresno, California. Two knockdowns ended it. Time was 1:23. Rodriguez was originally slated to challenge WBA champion Esteban Bermudez, but that bout fell through and he took it out on Burgos.

Unbeaten IBF #9 super featherweight Brock Jarvis (20-0, 18 KOs) survived a hellacious round two to win by fifth round TKO against Alejandro Frias (13-5-2, 6 KOs). Frias nearly had Jarvis out of there in round two, but Jarvis rebounded in round three and got the referee’s stoppage in round five. Time was 2:04.

Local super featherweight Marc Castro (4-0, 4 KOs) scored a quick first round TKO in a showcase fight against journeyman Angel Luna (14-8-1, 7 KOs).

In a clash between unbeaten super middleweights, Diego Pacheco (13-0, 10 KOs) battered Lucas de Abreu (12-1, 11 KOs) for eight rounds and got a referee’s stoppage with 39 seconds left in the bout.

Unbeaten middleweight Nikita “White Chocolate” Ababiy (11-0, 6 KOs) scored a workmanlike eight round unanimous decision over Sanny Duversonne (11-5-2, 8 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 77-75.

Other Results:

Charlie Sheehy TKO4 Luciano Ramos (lightweight)

Oscar Alan Perez W4 Raymundo Rios (super lightweight)