Unbeaten WBA #2, WBO #4, WBC #8 light flyweight Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (14-0, 10 KOs) scored a fourth round knockout over Jose Alejandro Burgos (18-5-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday’s Mikey-Martin undercard at the outdoor Chukchansi Park baseball stadium in Fresno, California. Two knockdowns ended it. Time was 1:23. Rodriguez was originally slated to challenge WBA champion Esteban Bermudez, but that bout fell through and he took it out on Burgos.
Unbeaten IBF #9 super featherweight Brock Jarvis (20-0, 18 KOs) survived a hellacious round two to win by fifth round TKO against Alejandro Frias (13-5-2, 6 KOs). Frias nearly had Jarvis out of there in round two, but Jarvis rebounded in round three and got the referee’s stoppage in round five. Time was 2:04.
Local super featherweight Marc Castro (4-0, 4 KOs) scored a quick first round TKO in a showcase fight against journeyman Angel Luna (14-8-1, 7 KOs).
In a clash between unbeaten super middleweights, Diego Pacheco (13-0, 10 KOs) battered Lucas de Abreu (12-1, 11 KOs) for eight rounds and got a referee’s stoppage with 39 seconds left in the bout.
Unbeaten middleweight Nikita “White Chocolate” Ababiy (11-0, 6 KOs) scored a workmanlike eight round unanimous decision over Sanny Duversonne (11-5-2, 8 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 77-75.
Other Results:
Charlie Sheehy TKO4 Luciano Ramos (lightweight)
Oscar Alan Perez W4 Raymundo Rios (super lightweight)
Fuck the referee for stopping the Pacheco vs de Abreu fight. 25 seconds remaining in the fight and de Abreu was hit by a single punch that he wasn’t even hurt by. The insane, dimwitted commentators thought it was a “fair stoppage.” How fucking corrupt is American boxing? Bullshit!
Who are the commentators for this one ?
For the fight I’m talking about, one of the commentators was sometime boxer, Chris Algieri.
Great left cross from Frias, with his head, to hurt Jarvis in that second round!
His corner told him to use everything including his head in between the third and fourth round.
Not cool.
Brock Jarvis. Let me count the flaws. No jab, fights inside exclusively, throws punches hard but at the same speed and velocity, allowed himself to be kept on the ropes and almost knocked out, and is wide open for uppercuts and hooks while inside and not punching. He should be jabbing and throwing punches at a distance, then going inside for body shots on occasion.
I believe Jeff Fenech is the wrong trainer for Jarvis. Jarvis is trying to fight like Fenech, but is much taller and has a longer reach. He’s fighting entirely the wrong style for his body type and build. As long as Fenech is the trainer, I don’t believe Jarvis has a chance to be a top fighter.
The ref could have stopped the fight at any time during the barrage from Frias. He probably gave Jarvis as much latitude as he could knowing that Jarvis was the A side on this match. A close call for Jarvis, but he had better adapt a style much better suited for him before he fights anyone remotely near the top ten in the lightweight division.
Frias Rodriguez sure can take a punch, but i think the stoppage was right. He was taking too much punishment. I can’t disagree with you about round two tho. Another ref might have stopped the fight. If FR was a house fighter in Las Vegas or NYC the house ref would have dived in and stopped it that’s for sure.
Why did the ring doctor keep looking at Jarvis and only Jarvis between every round? Did the corner instructing him to “breathe” get him nervous?
Why didn’t useless DAZN show the Ababiy fight?
It was on the pre-show, it streamed on their YouTube page.