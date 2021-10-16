NABA super lightweight champion Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (26-1, 22 KOs) scored a spectacular seventh round knockout over William Silva (28-3 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A flush overhand right laid out Silva for the count. Time was :24.

Super lightweight Petros Ananyan (16-2-2, 7 KOs) scored a majority decision over Daniel Gonzalez (20-3-1, 7 KOs) to win the vacant WBA Continental Americas title. In a bout with ebbs and flows, Ananyan prevailed 95-95, 96-94, 96-94

Super lightweight Will “Ill Will” Madera (17-1-3, 10 KOs) spoiled the U.S. debut of Jamshidbek Najmitdinov (17-2, 14 KOs). Madera steadily broke down Najmitdinov and the referee halted the bout after five rounds. Najmitdinov appeared to have a broken nose and injured arm.

In a clash of unbeaten super welterweights, Cesar “The Rain Man” Francis (9-0, 6 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Jose Roman (11-1, 5 KOs). Francis dropped Roman in round four en route to a 78-73, 78-73, 79-72 win.