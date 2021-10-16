October 16, 2021
Boxing Results

Seldin KOs Silva in seven

NABA super lightweight champion Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (26-1, 22 KOs) scored a spectacular seventh round knockout over William Silva (28-3 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A flush overhand right laid out Silva for the count. Time was :24.

Super lightweight Petros Ananyan (16-2-2, 7 KOs) scored a majority decision over Daniel Gonzalez (20-3-1, 7 KOs) to win the vacant WBA Continental Americas title. In a bout with ebbs and flows, Ananyan prevailed 95-95, 96-94, 96-94

Super lightweight Will “Ill Will” Madera (17-1-3, 10 KOs) spoiled the U.S. debut of Jamshidbek Najmitdinov (17-2, 14 KOs). Madera steadily broke down Najmitdinov and the referee halted the bout after five rounds. Najmitdinov appeared to have a broken nose and injured arm.

In a clash of unbeaten super welterweights, Cesar “The Rain Man” Francis (9-0, 6 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Jose Roman (11-1, 5 KOs). Francis dropped Roman in round four en route to a 78-73, 78-73, 79-72 win.

Bam Rodriguez, Jarvis both win by KO
Briedis crushes Mann in three

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Madera with another impressive outing. I’d like to see him take on someone like Nakatani before jumping to the elites.

    Reply
    • >