IBF cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis (28-1, 20 KOs) destroyed Artur Mann (17-2, 9 KOs) in three one-sided rounds on Saturday night at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia. Briedis was a 50:1 favorite and looked it. He dropped Mann in round two with right to the head, then floored Mann twice more in round three to end it. Time was 2:59.