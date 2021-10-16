WBA #4, IBF #14 heavyweight Hughie Fury (26-3, 15 KOs) dominated Christian Hammer (26-8, 16 KOs) for five rounds on Saturday night at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. The bout ended when Hammer couldn’t continue after round five citing a bicep injury. Hughie is the cousin of WBC champion Tyson Fury.

WBA #1, WBC #3 middleweight Chris Eubank Jr (31-2, 22 KOs) punished Wanik Awdijan (28-2, 11 KOs) for five rounds. Awdijan couldn’t continue after round five citing a possible broken rib.

WBO female middleweight champion Savannah Marshall (11-0, 9 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Lolita Muzeya (16-1, 8 KOs) in two rounds. A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage. After the fight, it was announced that Marshall and Claressa Shields will box separate opponents on the same card on December 11.