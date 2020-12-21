December 21, 2020
Boxing News

Still some notable boxing events on tap in 2020

Yes, there are still some big fight cards remaining in 2020.

Saturday on FOX, we’ll see the return of renowned knockout artist James Kirkland (34-2, 30 KOs) against Juan Macias Montiel (21-4-2, 21 KOs) in a ten round middleweight from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in downtown Los Angeles. The 35-year-old Kirkland returned to the ring in 2019 with two knockout victories, his first action since losing to Canelo Alvarez in 2015.

Headlining the FOX show is fast-tracking WBA interim super middleweight champion David Morrell (3-0,2 KOs) against Mike Gavronski (26-3-1, 16 KOs).

As usual, Japan will host some major fight cards in the waning days of the year. 2020 is no exception. On December 31, unbeaten prodigy Kosei Tanaka (15-0, 9 KOs) tries to win a world title in his fourth weight division against WBO super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka (25-2, 14 KOs), who has already accomplished the feat Tanaka is attempting.

Still hoping ESPN+ or somebody will pick up this outstanding clash.

Tszyu won't get immediate WBO title shot
Sunday Results from Corona, California

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>