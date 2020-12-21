Yes, there are still some big fight cards remaining in 2020.

Saturday on FOX, we’ll see the return of renowned knockout artist James Kirkland (34-2, 30 KOs) against Juan Macias Montiel (21-4-2, 21 KOs) in a ten round middleweight from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in downtown Los Angeles. The 35-year-old Kirkland returned to the ring in 2019 with two knockout victories, his first action since losing to Canelo Alvarez in 2015.

Headlining the FOX show is fast-tracking WBA interim super middleweight champion David Morrell (3-0,2 KOs) against Mike Gavronski (26-3-1, 16 KOs).

As usual, Japan will host some major fight cards in the waning days of the year. 2020 is no exception. On December 31, unbeaten prodigy Kosei Tanaka (15-0, 9 KOs) tries to win a world title in his fourth weight division against WBO super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka (25-2, 14 KOs), who has already accomplished the feat Tanaka is attempting.

Still hoping ESPN+ or somebody will pick up this outstanding clash.