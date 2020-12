Unbeaten super lightweight Ruben Torres (14-0, 11 KOs) kept his “O” intact with an eight round unanimous decision over Jose Luis Rodriguez (23-14-1, 13 KOs) on Sunday at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, California. Scores were 79-73, 80-72, 80-72.

Super flyweight Saul Sanchez (15-1, 8 KOs) outscored Mario Hernandez (10-2-1, 3 KOs) over eight rounds by scores of 78-74, 78-74, 79-73

In a clash of unbeaten middleweights, Richard Brewart Jr. (8-0, 4 KOs) scored a second round KO over Louis Hernandez (8-1-1, 6 KOs). A right hand laid out Hernandez. Time was 1:48.