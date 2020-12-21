Former world title challenger Kabary Salem, 52, was extradited from Egypt last week and charged with the murder of his 25-year-old daughter, whose body was found in a New York City park last year. Salem fled the country after the incident. During his career, Salem compiled a career mark of 23-5, 12 KOs and challenged Joe Calzaghe for the WBO super middleweight title in 2004. However, he is probably best known for a tragic 1999 nationally televised fight with Randie Carver, who passed away after the bout.
So he’s killed two people in his lifetime ehh? Probably killed his own daughter because she wouldn’t wear a burka.