Former world title challenger Kabary Salem, 52, was extradited from Egypt last week and charged with the murder of his 25-year-old daughter, whose body was found in a New York City park last year. Salem fled the country after the incident. During his career, Salem compiled a career mark of 23-5, 12 KOs and challenged Joe Calzaghe for the WBO super middleweight title in 2004. However, he is probably best known for a tragic 1999 nationally televised fight with Randie Carver, who passed away after the bout.