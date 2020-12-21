December 21, 2020
Tszyu won’t get immediate WBO title shot

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australia’s biggest boxing draw, WBO #2 light Tim Tszyu was ready to step in when it looked like the world title fight between WBO junior middleweight champion Patrick Teixeira (31-1, 22 KOs) and mandatory contender Brian Castano (16-0-1, 12 KOs) wouldn’t be possible for the time being. However, with the announcement that Teixeira-Castano is set for February 13, Tszyu (17-0, 13 KOs) will have to put his WBO title aspirations on hold for the time being. The Teixeira-Castano winner can expect a lucrative offer to face Tszyu down under later this year.

