All Star Boxing President & CEO Felix “Tuto” Zabala announced Monday afternoon the signing of undefeated Mexican lightweight prospect Jair “Kaiser” Valtierra (13-0, 7 KOs) to a multi-year exclusive deal with his company.

Valtierra was scheduled to defend his WBC Latino belt in the main event this Sunday night in Mexico City against Jerson Aguilar on a show promoted by Chiquita Gonzalez in association with All Star Boxing, Inc & Producciones Deportivas. However, the Governor declared “Red Light” cancelling all sporting events for the foreseeable future.