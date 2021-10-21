Former featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson has two objectives Saturday night when he challenges WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring in Atlanta.

1. Defeat Herring

2. Not be boring

Stevenson was ripped by fans and media for his safety-first performance against Jeremiah Nakathila in his last fight – and he didn’t like it.

“I feel disrespected when the media calls me a boring fighter,” Stevenson told ESPN.

“That African dude was a real strong dude looking for a big punch. I didn’t let it happen. I did what I was supposed to do to win.”

The brash 24-year-old says the 35-year-old Herring isn’t a big puncher so he promises he’ll “whoop his a$$.”

As a 9:1 betting favorite, Stevenson is widely expected to dethrone Herring.

The main question may be will he be boring or exciting?

Boring didn’t work for Guillermo Rigondeaux.

It probably won’t work for Stevenson either.