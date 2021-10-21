8:1 underdog and late sub Ryan “Bruiser” Rozicki (13-0, 13 KOs) plans to shock the world when he takes on Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas for the WBC’s new bridgerweight world title on Friday night at L’Olympia in Montreal. Rozicki previously competed in the cruiserweight division with a 200lb weight limit. At bridgerweight, he’s allowed to weigh up to 224 lbs.

“I’m sick of food!” Rozicki told reporters. “I had never eaten like this before to gain weight. On the other hand, I don’t feel slower, and I’m still just as powerful.

“…it’s a dream come true for me and all the pressure is on Oscar’s shoulders. I’m really here to do my best and knock him out!”