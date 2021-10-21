The World Boxing Association (WBA) continues to move forward in its plan to reduce world titles and in that regard sent a communication to the teams of light flyweight super champion Hiroto Kyoguchi and regular champion Esteban Bermudez granting them 10 days to reach an agreement to fight.

The Championships Committee has been reviewing each category and making decisions according to the WBA Bylaws aiming to have only one champion per weight.

In the case of 108 pounds, Kyoguchi and Bermudez were called to negotiate last June 10, 2021. That period ended on July 11, 2021. On August 18, a special 10-day deadline was given, which was communicated to the parties through the regular channels, which expired last August 28.

Now they have been granted a final term of 10 days to close the fight. The period will expire on November 1. If there is no agreement or if any of the parties express unwillingness to agree on the fight, a purse bid will be called with a split of 65% for Kyoguchi and 35% for Bermudez.