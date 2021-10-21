Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas outweighed Ryan Rozicki by nearly 20 pounds at their weigh-in Thursday in Montreal for the inaugural World Boxing Council (WBC) bridgerweight title.
Oscar Rivas 222.2 vs. Ryan Rozicki 203
(WBC bridgerweight title)
Sébastien Bouchard 148.6 vs. Sergio Ortega 148.2
Terry Osias: 172.6 vs. Joaquin Murrieta 173.4
Alexandre Roberge 207 vs. Francis Charbonneau 199.8
Kevin Menoche 153,8 vs. Thad Ridsdill 153.4
Alexis Barrière 235 vs. Rafael Sanchez Rojas 211
Venue: L’Olympia, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Promoter: GYM (Group Yvon Michel)
TV: ESPN+
3lbs over the Cruiserweight limit, we really needed this.
Rozicki is fighting on 3 weeks notice remember and generally weighs in at 192ish for cruiserweight (8 pounds under limit) and never has to cut weight during camp. He had to gain weight to make 203.
Not a fan of the tats, but, these 2 pugilists have done nothing to besmirch the game of boxing. They showed respect & class at the weight in, and in the promotion of this fight. I like that.
I hope they put on a good fight. I expect Rivas to knock Rozicki out.
Lets not pretend we all didnt tune in to see the melee between Canelo and Plant. Respect and class doesn’t move the needle.
Refreshing to see class shown at the Weigh in. Don’t sleep on the Cape Bretoner though, i guarantee you he is coming to win and he’s tough as nails.
— Will Son of Jose and young Bridger be there for this epic debut?