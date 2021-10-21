Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas outweighed Ryan Rozicki by nearly 20 pounds at their weigh-in Thursday in Montreal for the inaugural World Boxing Council (WBC) bridgerweight title.

Oscar Rivas 222.2 vs. Ryan Rozicki 203

(WBC bridgerweight title)

Sébastien Bouchard 148.6 vs. Sergio Ortega 148.2

Terry Osias: 172.6 vs. Joaquin Murrieta 173.4

Alexandre Roberge 207 vs. Francis Charbonneau 199.8

Kevin Menoche 153,8 vs. Thad Ridsdill 153.4

Alexis Barrière 235 vs. Rafael Sanchez Rojas 211

Venue: L’Olympia, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Promoter: GYM (Group Yvon Michel)

TV: ESPN+