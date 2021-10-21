Less than a month shy of his 40th birthday, former WBC light flyweight world champion Ganigan “El Maravilla” Lopez (36-11, 19 KOs) knows time isn’t on his side. At this stage of his career, Lopez has to get a win over undefeated Jose Soto (15-0, 6 KOs) in the second installment of the Boxeo Telemundo fall series this Friday night from Deportivo Ocenia in Mexico City.

How are you feeling following your break of nearly two years out of the ring?

I feel very refreshed although the majority of the reason for the layoff was due to the current pandemic. I never stopped training.

How have you maintained your hunger and desire at this stage of your career?

I have maintained my hunger from the time I lost my world title. A win over Soto will get me right back on track to a world title opportunity.

What do you know about Soto?

I just know that he is a young unbeaten fighter. I am just hoping that he will bring the same determination that I will bring in this fight.

How much of a factor do you feel your experience will play in this fight?

The experience is a factor as well as my preparation.

Do you see fighting at home and the fact that he has never fought as a professional outside of his country as a factor?

For sure. He will have to show that he is for real.

Do you feel the need to add any changes in your style of fighting at this stage of your career?

Not at all. I am already defined as a fighter and that’s the way it will stay.

* * *

The evening’s co-main event is a crossroads clash in the flyweight division as Ivan “Tsunami” Garcia (7-1-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico squares off against Mario “Mayonesas” Andrade (16-13-7, 5 KOs) of Distrito Federal, Mexico in an 8 round bout.

The special attraction of the night will feature a battle of undefeated bantamweights as Brandon “Raton” Jimenez(4-0 1 KO) faces Kevin “Avispa” Cisneros(3-0 3 KO’s) over 6 rounds.

“Maravilla” Lopez vs Jose Soto airs live Friday 12AM/ Check Local Listings.