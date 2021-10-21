Triller aiming at 1m subscribers Triller’s unique blend of boxing and verzuz seemed to be working. TrillerVerz subscriptions at $2.99 a month on FITE have tripled and Triller expects to break one million monthly paying subscribers by year-end. Total viewership for last weekend exceeded 2,954,000. New date for Lopez-Kambosos: Nov 27

