Triller’s unique blend of boxing and verzuz seemed to be working. TrillerVerz subscriptions at $2.99 a month on FITE have tripled and Triller expects to break one million monthly paying subscribers by year-end. Total viewership for last weekend exceeded 2,954,000.
The monthly boxing for 2.99 is not a bad deal. Good club fighters and marginal contenders. Been some fun fights to watch but I dont bother with that rap competition. Still don’t understand them saying they get over 5 million viewers every show. If they even get a portion of 5 plus million at 3 dollars they would be making a fortune. Far more than almost all boxing promotions .