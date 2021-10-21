Unified lightweight champion Teófimo López (16-0, 12 KOs) will finally make his maiden title defense of his WBA, IBF, WBO, and WBC franchise belts against George Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) at Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, New York City, on Saturday, November 27 – live worldwide and exclusively on DAZN.
Teófimo López: “The time has finally come! It has been a long wait for Team Takeover. We’ve been in the zone for six months and counting but we’re pleased to be able to finally get this fight on DAZN! The Takeover will show the world once again why we are called ‘The People’s Champ’.”
George Kambosos: “It has been a long time coming, I have been patient but ready and I have continued to perfect my craft, leaving no stone unturned to be victorious and win all the belts…I will shock the world and be crowned world champion on November 27 in New York City.”
If a woman treated me the way the promoters are treating this fight, I would tell her to take a hike.
This is ridiculous.
George Kambosos Jr is honestly a joke. Lee Selby destroyed George, and George got an unearned split decision. Cross apply that to Mickey Bey (despite the knockdown). Lopez is going to eat this guy alive. I cannot wait to see it. I want Lopez to destroy this punk, and send him back with that other fugazi (Brock Jarvis).
