Unified lightweight champion Teófimo López (16-0, 12 KOs) will finally make his maiden title defense of his WBA, IBF, WBO, and WBC franchise belts against George Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) at Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, New York City, on Saturday, November 27 – live worldwide and exclusively on DAZN.

Teófimo López: “The time has finally come! It has been a long wait for Team Takeover. We’ve been in the zone for six months and counting but we’re pleased to be able to finally get this fight on DAZN! The Takeover will show the world once again why we are called ‘The People’s Champ’.”

George Kambosos: “It has been a long time coming, I have been patient but ready and I have continued to perfect my craft, leaving no stone unturned to be victorious and win all the belts…I will shock the world and be crowned world champion on November 27 in New York City.”