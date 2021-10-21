A shoulder injury has forced Dillian Whyte to cancel his WBC interim heavyweight world title defense against Sweden’s Otto Wallin scheduled for The O2 in London on October 30.

The event, shown live worldwide on DAZN, will continue as planned with Chantelle Cameron’s (14-0, 8 KOs) WBC, IBF female super lightweight Unification clash with Mary McGee (27-3, 15 KOs) now topping the bill.

Elsewhere on the card, ‘The Savage’ Alen Babic (8-0, 8 KOs) clashes with two-time world title challenger Eric Molina (28-7, 20 KOs) over eight rounds, Craig Richards (16-2-1, 9 KOs) returns to the ring against Poland’s Marek Matyja (20-2-2, 9 KOs) after pushing WBA light-heavyweight world champion Dmitry Bivol all the way in May, Youssef Khoumari (13-0-1, 5 KOs) takes on Jorge David Castaneda (14-1, 11 KOs) for the vacant WBC International silver super-featherweight title, ‘The Romford Bull’ Johnny Fisher (3-0, 3 KOs) faces Spain’s Alvaro Terrero (5-13-2, 3 KOs) in front of over 1,000 of his fans, Catford super-bantamweight Ellie Scotney (2-0) squares off against Eva Cantos (2-1) in her first fight with new trainer Shane McGuigan, Manchester cruiserweight Jordan Thompson (10-0, 8 KOs) makes his Matchroom debut against Poland’s Piotr Podlucki (6-5, 2 KOs), Takeley light-heavyweight prospect John Hedges (3-0) meets Antony Woolery (2-7) over four rounds and Dublin Heavyweight Thomas Carty (1-0) has his second professional fight.

“I am devastated as I had a great camp, was in great shape, and had great sparring,” said Whyte. “I was looking forward to knocking Wallin out and would have done so in the first half of the fight.

“I am devastated about not being able to fight on October 30 but I want to thank everyone for all of their support.”

Dillian Whyte’s Physician, and leading Sports & Exercise Medicine Consultant, Dr Harjinder Singh, said: “Dillian sustained a shoulder injury during training in preparation for his planned fight on October 30 2021, which I have assessed and confirmed with diagnostic imaging.

“I have treated the injury, but the injury will unfortunately prevent him from fighting on October 30 2021. With immediate rest, physiotherapy and rehabilitation there should be no enduring concerns.”

“Dillian carried this injury for the last couple of weeks but it worsened in sparring on Monday night and it was impossible for him to continue,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “It’s a huge shame because Dillian had a great camp before the injury and was ready to go. The show will continue on October 30 without Dillian and we wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back in the ring very soon.”