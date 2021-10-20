Unified WBC/WBO/WBA super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez held a virtual workout on Wednesday, as he showed off his skills ahead of his highly anticipated PPV showdown against undefeated IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant on November 6 in Las Vegas. The winner of their fight will become the first undisputed 168-pound champion of the four-belt era.

“It’s new for me to have this much bad blood with an opponent,” said Canelo. “It’s very different from normal and it’s definitely the most animosity I’ve had with an opponent heading into a big fight. I’m sticking with my prediction of a knockout before round eight. The first couple of rounds will be difficult, but as the fight progresses, I am going to be able to get him out of there.”

CANELO ÁLVAREZ

“I feel strong and I’m very excited. I’m just continuing to move forward day by day toward fight night. I’m ready to make history on November 6.

“It’s new for me to have this much bad blood with an opponent. It’s very different from normal and it’s definitely the most animosity I’ve had with an opponent heading into a big fight.

“I’m sticking with my prediction of a knockout before round eight. The first couple of rounds will be difficult, but as the fight progresses, I am going to be able to get him out of there.

“I delivered the message I had to at our press conference. I don’t have to say anything else to Plant. I’m just going to prepare to face him in the ring on November 6.

“The secret to me and Eddy’s relationship is our discipline. My mind is so strong and I’m going to use that to my advantage in this fight.

“I’ve never been involved in anything like what happened at the first press conference between me and Caleb. Whether it sells the fight or not, the most important thing for me is to become undisputed on November 6.

“I’ve been in the ring for huge fights like this a lot of times. For him, it’s going to be a challenge being in there for a fight of this magnitude for the first time. He’s going to have to control his emotions.

“I’m a complete fighter. I can do various things in the ring. I can be aggressive, I can counterpunch, I can move. At the end of the day, I know I have to be a complete fighter. That’s what I’ve learned to be under Eddy Reynoso.

“Caleb is a good boxer, he has a good jab and he moves very well. But it’s nothing I haven’t seen before. I’m just going to use my skills and experience to win the fight.

“This is very important for my country of Mexico. This is one of the most important fights of my life. I’m taking it very seriously and a win means a lot to me.

“I don’t want to compare myself to great Mexican champions of the past. I just want to go out and make my own history. In the end, I want to be considered one of the best along with the legends who came before me.”

EDDY REYNOSO, Canelo’s Trainer and Manager

“We’re very focused right now. It’s an emotional experience preparing for a fight of this magnitude. We’re anxious, but in a good way, as we head toward November 6.

“There’s no bad blood with Caleb in my mind. We’re just focused on making history. At the end of the day, we want to continue to build our name so that Mexicans around the world can galvanize around Canelo Álvarez.

“The experience and heart that Canelo has are going to be the key to victory. We have to go out there and find Caleb Plant. He’s a good technical fighter, he has good legs and a good boxing IQ. We have to pressure him from the very start.

“Our focus is to make sure we show everyone that Mexican boxing is number one. If we’re able to get this victory and unify the division, we will really be making a big mark in the sport.

“This is the most important fight in Canelo’s career. As a prizefighter there is nothing bigger than unifying a division. That’s why we’re training so hard.”