Sad to report the passing of former middleweight boxer Jimmy Campbell at age 43. Campbell fought the likes of Daniel Jacobs, Anthony Dirrell, Virgil Hill, and many more during his 25-bout career. He later became a trainer.

Also sad to report the passing of John Graham, Chief Inspector for the Florida Athletic Commission. He had been a member of the Florida State Boxing Commission since 2012. Graham also served as a police officer in Hollywood, Florida.

Lastly, we’re sad to report that former WBC super welterweight champion Miguel de Oliveira recently passed away at age 74 in Brazil. De Oliveira was 45-5-1 with 28 KOs. He was Brazil’s second pro boxing world champion. Eder Jofre was the first, Acelino Freitas was the third –Gabriel F. Cordero