Exciting unbeaten welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis will look to make it 26 knockouts in 28 fights when he faces Thomas Dulorme in a 10-rounder on Showtime October 30 in Las Vegas. Ennis is currently ranked IBF #3, WBO and WBA #5 and WBC #8 at 147 pounds, and he believes that a title shot isn’t far away. He sees Dulorme as just another obstacle in the way of reaching his ultimate goal.

“Dulorme is a good fighter and I don’t take anything away from him,” Ennis said. “He’s fought a lot of great guys, world champions, but I’m on a different level right now. I’m coming to take over the welterweight division and he’s in my way. He’s got to go. I’m coming for all the belts.”