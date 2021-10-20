Exciting unbeaten welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis will look to make it 26 knockouts in 28 fights when he faces Thomas Dulorme in a 10-rounder on Showtime October 30 in Las Vegas. Ennis is currently ranked IBF #3, WBO and WBA #5 and WBC #8 at 147 pounds, and he believes that a title shot isn’t far away. He sees Dulorme as just another obstacle in the way of reaching his ultimate goal.
“Dulorme is a good fighter and I don’t take anything away from him,” Ennis said. “He’s fought a lot of great guys, world champions, but I’m on a different level right now. I’m coming to take over the welterweight division and he’s in my way. He’s got to go. I’m coming for all the belts.”
How about crawford next? Well, after Porter. Something tells me Crawford wants no part of this hungry lion!