

Former WBO featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson is ready to add a second world title to his trophy case. But, first he must get past Toka Kahn Clary in Saturday’s 10-round junior lightweight main event from the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble on ESPN.

Two days before fight night, they took to the socially distanced stage for the final press conference. This is what they had to say.

Shakur Stevenson: “The short notice for this fight doesn’t bother me. I’m one of those fighters that always stay in shape. This is nothing new to me. The Bubble days feel like the amateur days all over again. There is not a lot of people around you, and you only focus on the fight.”

“I don’t think he is a bad fighter at all. I don’t see him as a bum. I see him as a real test, and I’m ready to put on my best performance to date. I’m one of the best young fighters in the sport. They need to put some respect on my name, and on Saturday, I’m going to show them why.”

Toka Kahn Clary: “This opportunity is a blessing. I’ll be sharing the ring with a former Olympic medalist and with a former world champion. I’m ready to show the world who Toka Kahn is. I’m ready for this level of opposition. We’ve been working hard for this. I’m excited about this fight.”