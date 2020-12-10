Quotes from today’s Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev press conference ahead of Saturday’s action The SSE Arena, Wembley, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland and on DAZN in the U.S.

Anthony Joshua: “The pressure that I went through last year was tough, but it made me mentally stronger. I grew a thicker skin. I’ve always been tough and wanted to fight the best, that’s never been an issue.

“What have I got to lose? I’ve got everything to gain. I want to be successful in boxing and the only way to be successful is take on big challenges. This is just another one I’m looking forward to competing with.

“I want to promote boxing; I don’t yearn for that credit. I’m very motivated, I’m hungry, that’s why I put myself forward for any opportunity. I’ve got a family to feed, friends I want to do business with, the worlds my oyster. At the end of the day, I can’t expect anyone to love me if I don’t love myself, so I respect myself, and that’s why I put in work every single day.

“I’ve been fighting at a top level ever since I walked into the gym. I had a three-year amateur career, going from walking into the gym to competing at the European Championships, World Championships and the Olympics.

“I’ve been punched by the strongest people many times but I’m still here today. That never changed me, just because I took a loss from Ruiz I don’t think that’s enough to change someone. Every fighter trains hard, but it’s character that separates us, and I’ve got a lot of character.

“I’m going to go into the fight, I’m definitely going to get hit and he’s going to get hit, it’s going to be last man standing.

“It’ll be good for the fans, but my focus will be just on Pulev. No disrespect to the fans coming in but I’ve got a serious job I need to complete. God willing I’m confident I’ll enjoy the victory after.

“I’ve known Kubrat Pulev for many years. I was in the training camp when his brother was sparring Warren Baister. I was in Klitschko’s camp when he prepared for Pulev. I understand some of tactics that need to go in to beating him.

“I’m prepared for the fight to go to the final bell, I feel like I’m a 15 round fighter not a 12-round fighter. If it needs to go 12 rounds, I’ll be more than capable to carry my stamina, my boxing IQ, concentration and strength until the final bell.”

Kubrat Pulev: “I’m ready to fight, we waited a long time for this fight. In 2017 I had a problem and that’s why I said to my trainer we must go for the win, not to fight now but fight a couple of years later. I knew the fight would come one day.

“I’m here now, ready to fight and win – I believe Saturday night I will take the win.

“In 2017 I was younger, but I also had a problem with the sparring, and I couldn’t fight. Now I’m healthy, I’m ready and happy the fight – with the pandemic around the world it’s not easy. I’m ready to get the win.

“I think I have everything, I’m ready. Respect to Anthony, Olympic and World Champion, and a good fighter. I’m ready and I have everything to be Champion.”