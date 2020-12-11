Unbeaten WBA interim super featherweight champion Chris “Primetime” Colbert and hard-hitting Jaime Arboleda previewed their upcoming showdown taking place live on SHOWTIME this Saturday at the bubble inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Chris Colbert: “I didn’t watch film on Arboleda. I know he is going to come game and I know his trainer is going to have him in great shape and ready to fight. I am coming to execute my game plan on Saturday night on SHOWTIME. I am just going to be me – ‘Primetime’ – and this time on primetime TV.

“I feel I am one of the best at 130-pounds, but until I prove that in the ring, I can’t consider myself the best in the division yet. I want to get in there with the top five guys. I know I can beat any champion in this weight class.

“I predict a dominating performance. My name is Chris ‘Primetime’ Colbert, I have to look spectacular every single time. You never saw Deion ‘Primetime’ Sanders come out and not look spectacular.”

Jaime Arboleda: “Chris is a very good fighter and a great boxer. He is in the top of the division as far as his boxing skills. On Saturday night, I am going to test him. I don’t think Chris has been tested like I have. I was tested in my last fight against Jayson Velez and came out victorious. Chris is not as strong as Velez.

“Colbert’s biggest downfall will be his arrogance. He doesn’t have the firepower to finish me with one punch. He’s not a puncher like that. He picks his shots and moves. He’s a boxer and I am a boxer-puncher.”