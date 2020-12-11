The “Maratón Boxística” (Boxing Marathon) event will be the grand finale of the boxing season in Latin America. The 20 fight program will take place on the beautiful beaches of the Kilymandiaro Club in Barranquilla, Colombia on December 17th. The event was announced Thursday morning during a press conference was held online with the presence of WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza.

Organized by Alberto Agámez Producciones with the support of the Colombian Boxing Federation, the National Commission and the WBA, the show will feature WBA minimumweight champion Carlos Cañizales defending his title against Jesús Silvestre. Also “The Captain” Gabriel Maestre will return to the ring to face Daniel Vega in the welterweight division.

Three great talents, such as Olympic silver medalist Yoel Finol, José Sanmartín, Verónica Zuloaga, Mónica Henao, among others, will also be on the program.

Mendoza thanked all the efforts made by the promoters and local authorities to organize this event and pointed out that the most important thing for the organization is that the boxers of the region can fight and keep on climbing towards the achievement of their dreams.

Agámez explained the action plan to ensure a safe event. The promoter went deeper into the structure of the venue and the importance of holding it in an open place. In addition, he spoke about how the dynamics of entering and leaving the venue will be for all the boxers and the reduced staff, with the intention that there is never more than 50 people at a time.

Colombian local sports authorities like Mr. Alberto Torres, President of the Federation, applauded the initiative and showed their support for this event and the benefits it brings to Colombian fighters.

It will be a very special occasion because of its dynamics and the amount of talent that will be part of it. The WBA is proud to support these types of events and hopes that it will be a success for the benefit of the athletes in the region.