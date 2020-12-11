WBO #1 Gauto returns Saturday OR Promotions returns Saturday nighr at Microestadio Municipal in Hurlingham, Buenos Aires, Argentina, televised live on TyC Sports. WBO #1 and WBA #3 mini-flyweight Agustin “El Avion” Gauto (15-0-0, 10 KO) will meet Juan Jose Jurado (15-2-3, 1 KO) in a ten rounder, and light heavyweight knockout artist Brian Suarez (12-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA Fedelatin belt against Cesar “Salvaje” Reynoso (16-14-4, 8 KO). WBC #13 Dominguez barely gets by Lara WBA announces marathon boxing card Dec 17

