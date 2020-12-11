Unbeaten WBC #13 rated welterweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (24-0, 11 KOs) barely won by ten round split decision over journeyman Ricardo “Riky” Lara (22-9, 10 KOs) on Thursday at the Marinaterra Hotel Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico. Dominguez, the reigning NABF titleholder, got all he could handle from Lara. Scores were 96-95, 96-95 Dominguez, 96-94 Lara.

Unbeaten lightweight Luis “Koreano” Torres (12-0, 9 KOs) scored a brutal third round KO against Juan Marcos “Mundo” Rodriguez Ortiz (9-3, 7 KOs). Time was 1:48. Rodriguez was down for several minutes.