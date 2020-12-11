December 11, 2020
Boxing News

WBC #13 Dominguez barely gets by Lara

Unbeaten WBC #13 rated welterweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (24-0, 11 KOs) barely won by ten round split decision over journeyman Ricardo “Riky” Lara (22-9, 10 KOs) on Thursday at the Marinaterra Hotel Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico. Dominguez, the reigning NABF titleholder, got all he could handle from Lara. Scores were 96-95, 96-95 Dominguez, 96-94 Lara.

Unbeaten lightweight Luis “Koreano” Torres (12-0, 9 KOs) scored a brutal third round KO against Juan Marcos “Mundo” Rodriguez Ortiz (9-3, 7 KOs). Time was 1:48. Rodriguez was down for several minutes.

WBO #1 Gauto returns Saturday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>