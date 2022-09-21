WBC/WBO junior lightweight world champion Shakur Stevenson and challenger Robson Conceição faced off on Wednesday at the final press conference for Friday’s showdown at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During the event, the City of Newark presented Stevenson with a proclamation declaring September 21, 2022, as Shakur Stevenson Day in the city.

Robson Conceição: “I’m very motivated. I’ve trained all my life for this moment. The world was able to see that I was better than Oscar Valdez. I should have won. So, he’s not really defending two titles because one should have been mine. I’m a champion without a crown, and I’m ready for Friday night…there will only be one champ, and that champ is me.”

Shakur Stevenson: “He’s a good fighter. But I think he lost against Valdez. If you left it in the judges’ hands, then you lost. I fought Valdez, and I beat the s*** out of him. I don’t have any excuses. He’s talking about having COVID or something before his last fight. All I hear are excuses. I’m ready to fight. Tell him to not have any excuses on Friday night. I’m ready to beat him up…I never leave it in the hands of the judges. I go in there and take everything that I want.”