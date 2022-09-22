By Bob Caico

Undefeated welterweight prospect Demontaze “Juicy” Duncan from Louisville, Kentucky, returns to the ring on Tuesday, September 27 in a main event matchup with savvy southpaw Tyrone Crawley Jr. of Philadelphia, PA. The power-punching Duncan (7-0, 7 KOs) and will face the toughest test of his young career when Crawley Jr. (7-1-1, 0 KOs) enters the ring.

Duncan is the former USA Boxing #1 ranked youth boxer at 152lbs and quickly transitioned into the professional ranks after turning pro in January of 2020. Crawley Jr. is the son of former ESPN champion and Philadelphia icon Tyrone “Butterfly” Crawley Sr.

Both fighters are at different stages of their respective careers and a win for Duncan will boost his profile since all his prior bouts were against soft competition. As for Crawley Jr., an upset win on Tuesday night over Duncan can resurrect a once-promising career that has been sidelined from inactivity and promotional issues.

“I’m excited to see this fight and I know the fans are excited to see ‘Juicy.’ He has a big following here in Louisville and I think he is spectacular. He has knockout power in both hands,” said Troy Eskridge, the promoter for the event.

In addition to Duncan, other top prospects look to advance their career on this card. Lightweight Harley Maderos (3-0, 3 KOs) from New York is the former USA Boxing National champion at lightweight. Maderos is scheduled for a four round bout against Cincinnati veteran Aaron Hollis.

Making his debut from Florida via Cuba is 2020 and 2021 National Golden Gloves light heavyweight champion Abel Gonzalez.

Limited tickets remain for the event and can be purchased at (502) 541-1063 (VIP $60 and General Admission $40). You can watch live on PPV @ www. https://livesportscaster.com/