The final press conference took place Wednesday in Cancun for Friday’s boxing card at the Oasis Resort. In the main event, unbeaten super bantamweight Cristopher “Pollo” Lopez (15-0-1, 10 KOs) will battle Alejandro “El Conejo” Diaz (11-4-2, 6 KOs) for a WBC regional title. The opener will be the professional debut of 16-year-old Tony “Lightning Junior” Curtis, trained by Roy Jones Jr.

Pollo Lopez: “I’m really happy to be here, and it is very exciting that (former) world champions will be calling my fight. This is a big step in my career fighting ProBox TV and it’s going to be a great night of fights. I know it’s going to be a tough fight and I’m very prepared. I’m going to be very smart in my attack and I think my intelligence in the ring will win me the fight on Friday Night.”

Juan Manuel Marquez: “Right now, I am very excited to be bringing ProBox TV to Mexico and promoting this card. Mexico has the best fighters in the world and it’s great to be here.”

Roy Jones Jr: “Mexico is very good, and I am highly excited for the card. Tony Curtis is sixteen years old and he is turning pro on Friday night! He is from the UK and he had only ten amateur fights and he is making his pro debut. He’s got such a pro style already he didn’t need to fight as an amateur anymore – so go forward – and here we are.”

Paulie Malignaggi: “Friday’s card looks explosive and it’s great scenery. Where boxing is beloved. This is a great place to hold a fight and Mexicans are a rabid fan base and they love boxing.”

Friday’s boxing will also take place at Oasis Resort and will be streamed live on ProBox TV and the ProBox App beginning at 9:00 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

A ProBox TV monthly subscription is $1.99.