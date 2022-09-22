World-ranked bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (27-1, 18 KOs) of Nicaragua (now based in Miami) returns to action this Saturday vs TBA in an eight-rounder at the Manual Artime Community Center Theater, Miami, Florida. Lopez is closing fast on a world title opportunity. He is currently ranked #4 by the WBA, #5 WBO, and #8 IBF.

In a separate bout, highly touted unbeaten super flyweight propsect Winston Guerrero (17-0, 11 KOs) of Nicaragua will be making his U.S. debut vs TBA in another eight round affair. The event” will be promoted by M&R Boxing Promotions (Laura Ching).

Lopez’ and Guerrero’s manager Willam Ramirez (WRAM Boxing) is confident Melvin will showcase his elite skills and that Guerrero will impress in his U.S. debut. “Melvin is on course for a world title opportunity and Winston is making his US debut. I fully expect both to win in impressive fashion. The fight card overall is an entertaining one,” said Ramirez.

Rounding out the card:

Yoanki Urrutia vs. Jurmain McDonald 8 rds middleweights

Carlos Fromenta Romero vs. Milton Nunez 6 rds cruiserweights

Yildo Depestre vs. Montrel James 4 rds light heavyweights

Steven Ray Jr vs. Dominique Williams 4 rds super featherweights

Elia Carranza vs. Sudana Moore 4 rds middleweights

Idalberto Umara vs. TBA 8 rds lightweights

Hugo Noriega vs. TBA 8 rds welterweights