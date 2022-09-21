September 21, 2022
Boxing News

Mayweather-Askakura Final Press Conference

Floyd Rizin Presser

The Floyd Mayweather-Mikuru Askakura pay-per-view press conference was held today in Tokyo, Japan for this Saturday night’s Super RIZIN, presented by Japanese MMA company RIZIN Fighting Federation. Mayweather-Askakura is scheduled for three rounds. This will mark the first boxing match for Askakura, who has a 16-3 MMA record. The event can be seen across North America live on cable and satellite PPV, as well as via PPV streaming. Price is $29.99.

Floyd Mayweather: “I’m happy to be back in Japan. Great place, great people. An unbelievable turnout. This is what I do; I entertain people. I have so much experience doing this. I’m sure I have more experience doing this than anybody up here.”

Stevenson-Conceição Final Press Conference
Joyce-Parker Open Workout

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Who in their right mind would pay to watch this crap? They’d have to pay me to watch this ridiculous circus. This overrated boring clown that runs around calling himself TBE needs to seriously get a life already or find a hobby.

    Reply

  • I don’t intend on paying to see this, but I appreciate that Floyd is still demonstrating his legendary natural ability through these exhibitions. He’s still able to make a great deal of money doing so, which Oscar De La Hoya is immensely jealous of.

    Reply

  • A fool and his money are soon separated. I don’t give money to convicted wife beaters. Ever see 30 days in May? Watch it.

    Reply
    • >