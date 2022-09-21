The Floyd Mayweather-Mikuru Askakura pay-per-view press conference was held today in Tokyo, Japan for this Saturday night’s Super RIZIN, presented by Japanese MMA company RIZIN Fighting Federation. Mayweather-Askakura is scheduled for three rounds. This will mark the first boxing match for Askakura, who has a 16-3 MMA record. The event can be seen across North America live on cable and satellite PPV, as well as via PPV streaming. Price is $29.99.

Floyd Mayweather: “I’m happy to be back in Japan. Great place, great people. An unbelievable turnout. This is what I do; I entertain people. I have so much experience doing this. I’m sure I have more experience doing this than anybody up here.”