“Over” bettors were overjoyed with the end of Tuesday night’s Stevenson-Caraballo bout. With an over/under of 5.5 rounds, Caraballo just made it past the over/under mark before getting TKO’d with an official time of 1:31. Replays showed that referee Tony Weeks actually waved it off a couple of seconds earlier so “under” bettors have a right to gripe. Oddsmakers nailed this one almost to the second.

–