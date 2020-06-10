Promoter Eddie Hearn says terms have been reached for two clashes between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The first fight could take place in summer of 2021.
“There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates,” Hearn told Sky Sports News. “We have the Dillian Whyte mandatory which is due before this fight…we have not signed contracts because there are still things to be worked out. We’re pushing towards a place where they can be drafted, for 2021. Both guys are in agreement. The structure of the deal has been put forward, and agreed to by both parties.”
Fury confirmed the deal on social media. “Two-fight deal, Fury vs Joshua next year. One problem? I’ve got to smash Wilder. Then we go into the Joshua fight. It’s on, next year, but there is a hurdle in the road called Wilder.”
Does not matter how much people want to write off Wilder, he could be as dangerous as ever, even if he can’t box, he stays dangerous. Earlier years boxers used to win and lose and it was part of the sport. For some reason a loss now days a boxer just gets written off.
Yup, very true and well said. Wilder is still dangerous even though he hit a bump in the road. What cracks me up is Hearn, Fury, and Joshua think they have this all figured out. Yeah, ok, but let’s think on these variables that could put a monkey wrench in the whole thing; injuries, possible defeats in the next fights, personal struggles/breakdowns, and/or disagreements over fine details in contracts. So many things that can put a damper on these future plans. I will take it step-by-step before I get too excited.
Fury beats Joshua if the real Fury shows up, styles makes fights.
Awesome! Can’t wait to see The Gypsy King smash that Big dosser Fury retires undefeated if he stays mentaly stabil and hungry One of the greatest heavyweights ever!