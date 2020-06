Weights from Las Vegas

Jessie Magdaleno 127.9 vs. Yenifel Vicente 126.5

Eric Mondragon 133 vs. Mike Sanchez 132.3

Gabriel Muratalla 118.3 vs. Fernando Robles 118

Adam López 125.8 vs. Louie Coria 124.7 Venue: “The Bubble” MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN Stevenson-Caraballo barely goes over

