By Jeff Zimmerman

Hall of Fame Referee Richard Steele shared his thoughts on the passing of former 2x world champion and legendary trainer Roger Mayweather, best known for training his nephew Floyd Mayweather, Jr., who became one of boxing’s all-time greats. Steele and Mayweather knew each other for years and were good friends. Steele often brought fighters to Mayweather to evaluate and sometimes even train them.

“We met at the Golden Gloves Gym in Las Vegas and Billy Baxter was his manager.”

“If it wasn’t for Roger, we probably never hear of Floyd Mayweather. Roger helped put it together and helped keep it together all these years.”

“Roger was a great trainer and great human being.”

“He came up with the “Black Mamba” nickname. He was a hell of a fighter, great fighter.”

“He really attracted the fans and he was a winner and used to knockout out guys. He was a great knockout artist. He built a big fan base, especially the Hispanics as he would knockout a lot of the Hispanic fighters he faced, and they came to see him.”

“My prayers and condolences go out to the Mayweather family and the whole boxing community who loved him. May Roger Rest in Peace.”