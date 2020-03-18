

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA super flyweight champion Andrew Moloney (21-0, 14 KOs) talks to Fightnews.com® about his thoughts of challenging WBA super flyweight super champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, WBC champion Juan Francisco Estrada, IBF champion Jerwin Ancajas and WBO champion Kazuto Ioka.

Congratulations on being elevated to WBA super flyweight champion. Would you be interested in challenging Chocolatito Gonzalez for the super WBA title?

Thank you. Yes, that is the plan. The WBA has said that I will face Chocolatito as long as I win my next fight and that is definitely the fight I want.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai defeated Gonzalez twice in 2017 in WBC title bout. Do you see mistakes Gonzalez makes in the ring?

Yes, every fighter makes mistakes. No fighter is perfect.

Would you be confident of victory?

Yes, Chocolatito is a great fighter but I believe I know how to beat him and I’m confident that I can do this when we face each other.

The WBC champion Juan Francisco Estrada is considered as the most dangerous at that weight. Would you welcome a contest with Estrada?

Yes, of course. Estrada is considered the best in the division at the moment and that’s where I want to be.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai defeated Estrada in 2018, but Estrada won the rematch in 2019. Is Estrada beatable today?

He has been beaten so yes, of course, he is beatable.

The IBF champion Jerwin Ancajas is promoted by Top Rank who also promotes you. Has there been any talk of an Ancajas vs. Moloney unification bout?

Yes. I believe there has been some talk of this and that is definitely a fight that excites me. I believe in my ability and I work extremely hard so, of course, I believe I can win this fight. I’m sure it won’t be too long before this fight happens.

Alejandro Santiago Barrios held Ancajas to a draw in a 2018 IBF title bout. What mistakes does Ancajas make in the ring?

I won’t go into detail about his mistakes but he made plenty in this fight and the decision could have easily gone to Barrios.

The WBO champion Kazuto Ioka has suffered defeats to Amnat Ruenroeng in 2014 and Donny Nietes in 2018 in close fights. Where do you rate Ioka among the WBC champ Estrada and IBF champ Ancajas. Would you be confident of victory?

If I’m honest I believe Ioka is the weakest of all the champions. I’m very confident in beating him and hope that we meet soon.

Tell me about your team manager Tony Tolj, trainer Angelo Hyder and promoter Danny Green.

I have the best team in the world behind me! My manager Tony has guided my career to perfection. He made sure I was tested along the way and each fight the opponents got better and better. I believe this is the most important thing for a fighter’s development and what helped me to become world champion.

In my opinion, Angelo Hyder is the best trainer in the world. He has an amazing gift of teaching boxing. I feel myself improving everyday that we train together.

Danny promoted my last fight in Australia which was a joint promotion with Top Rank who I am promoted by. Danny has been a mentor for myself and my brother Jason. He was our idol growing up and now a great friend. He has played a huge role in guiding our careers and moulding the team we now have around us.