ESPN, DAZN’s unofficial publicity department, has announced that DAZN will stage the third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin later this year after both fighters have interim bouts. Canelo is expected to face Billy Joe Saunders, but not on the original date of Cinco de Mayo weekend. An announcement is expected shortly. GGG will take on IBF mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta. The information is attributed to “sources.”
BetOnline.ag already has established odds on Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez III.
Gennady Golovkin +200 (2/1)
Canelo Alvarez -260 (5/13)
GGG is owned by Canelo. His career centers around a fight with Canelo. They use each other to hide from the real challenges the fans wanna see. Nobody’s asking for this fight, only GGG so he could get some sleep.
Why? GGG is so done for. His timing is gone, even his power is nothing of note anymore. Am a GGG fan, but he fights like an old fighter who is past it. His last fight was terrible.
May get up for this one….be careful
Probably won’t matter-he does seem to be pretty well shot.
You might as well make Cinnamon a -10000 favorite! Crooked paid off judges will make him the winner every time over GGG all he has to do is make it to the final bell!
Why???..Means I wont buy…
This is GGG’s last hurrah so he may have a surprise or two for the rubber match.
Well another Delaho/WWE production. GGG won both fights and it was shown by all the polls taken after the fight. Unless GGG puts him down for a 30 count he will not survive the Delaho judges. They really should fight without judges, 20-100 rounds until one man cannot continue, make it a winner takes all, and then watch who walks out the winner. Canela would never agree.
Not necessary. 1-1 is fine…
1st one competetive but not close. 2nd one was very close and very brutal.
Canelo has already proven he is tougher than we all thought.
Besides. GGG is on the decline, has been for a few years now.
Canelo,,,Lets move on.
Fight some top level younger guys in their prime.