ESPN, DAZN’s unofficial publicity department, has announced that DAZN will stage the third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin later this year after both fighters have interim bouts. Canelo is expected to face Billy Joe Saunders, but not on the original date of Cinco de Mayo weekend. An announcement is expected shortly. GGG will take on IBF mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta. The information is attributed to “sources.”

BetOnline.ag already has established odds on Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez III.

Gennady Golovkin +200 (2/1)

Canelo Alvarez -260 (5/13)