WBA “regular” welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) will travel into hostile territory to defend his belt in the hometown of undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) on April 29 at College Park Center at The University of Texas at Arlington campus. The right will stream worldwide on DAZN.

Vergil Ortiz, Jr: “I am beyond happy, knowing that we’re finally here, fighting for a world title. The work that we’ve done inside and outside of the ring and the obstacles we’ve overcome has led to this moment. Stanionis is a great fighter with massive power and I know we are going to put on a good show for everyone.”

Eimantas Stanionis: “Vergil asked for this fight, so here we are. I feel like this is going to be a special fight. We have mutual respect as competitors but make no mistake it’s going to be an absolute war.”

Oscar De La Hoya: “There will be war inside the ring on April 29 as these two dangerous fighters clash to be at the top of the welterweight division. Ortiz and Stanionis are elite level fighters who will be unafraid to unleash treacherous power and pressure to be crowned world champion.”