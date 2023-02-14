By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Teiken Promotions has announced sensational prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa’s highly expected pro debut along with a world title doubleheader at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on April 8. Nasukawa, a super popular ex-kick boxing star, will take on JBC#4 bantam Yuki Yonaha (12-4-1, 8 KOs) over six rounds. Most probably his first international style fight will be a headliner, beneath which a couple of world title bouts will take place to have the crowd anticipating the main event. WBC, WBA 108-pound champion Kenshiro Teraji (20-1, 12 KOs) will participate in a unification bout with WBO counterpart Jonathan Gonzalez (27-3-1-1NC, 14 KOs), Puerto Rico, over twelve heats. Also, WBA#2 Takuma Inoue (17-1, 4 KOs) will vie with #3 Liborio Solis (35-6-1-1NC, 16 KOs), Venezuela, for the vacant WBA bantamweight championship (which Takuma’s elder brother “Monster” Naoya had recently relinquished).

To support the sensational bouts are as follows: IBF#3 feather contender Reiya Abe (24-3-1, 10 KOs), a skillful southpaw, will face #2 former two-time world champ Kiko Martinez (44-11-2, 31 KOs), Spain, in the IBF 126-pound eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger over twelve.

Japanese KO artists will collide with the WBO Asia Pacific 147-pound belt on the line. A defending titlist Jin Sasaki (14-1-1, 13 KOs) will defend his regional welter belt against former titleholder and ex-world title challenger Keita Obara (26-4-1, 23 KOs) over twelve. Either will fall without doubt.

It will be shown through Amazon Prime Video here in Japan. Promoter is Akihiko Honda’s Teiken Promotions.

