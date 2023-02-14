By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda
Teiken Promotions has announced sensational prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa’s highly expected pro debut along with a world title doubleheader at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on April 8. Nasukawa, a super popular ex-kick boxing star, will take on JBC#4 bantam Yuki Yonaha (12-4-1, 8 KOs) over six rounds. Most probably his first international style fight will be a headliner, beneath which a couple of world title bouts will take place to have the crowd anticipating the main event. WBC, WBA 108-pound champion Kenshiro Teraji (20-1, 12 KOs) will participate in a unification bout with WBO counterpart Jonathan Gonzalez (27-3-1-1NC, 14 KOs), Puerto Rico, over twelve heats. Also, WBA#2 Takuma Inoue (17-1, 4 KOs) will vie with #3 Liborio Solis (35-6-1-1NC, 16 KOs), Venezuela, for the vacant WBA bantamweight championship (which Takuma’s elder brother “Monster” Naoya had recently relinquished).
To support the sensational bouts are as follows: IBF#3 feather contender Reiya Abe (24-3-1, 10 KOs), a skillful southpaw, will face #2 former two-time world champ Kiko Martinez (44-11-2, 31 KOs), Spain, in the IBF 126-pound eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger over twelve.
Japanese KO artists will collide with the WBO Asia Pacific 147-pound belt on the line. A defending titlist Jin Sasaki (14-1-1, 13 KOs) will defend his regional welter belt against former titleholder and ex-world title challenger Keita Obara (26-4-1, 23 KOs) over twelve. Either will fall without doubt.
It will be shown through Amazon Prime Video here in Japan. Promoter is Akihiko Honda’s Teiken Promotions.
_
Can you imagine if Bomba goes over to Japan and beats Kenshiro and is 3 belt unified world champion?? After what that guy has been through – definitely you pick Teraji, but Gonzalez has the chance of a lifetime here and I expect him to do well. And with all of those fun fights to make at bantam now that Monster is gone, his brother literally HAS to become world champion now with a 41 year old opponent. This is a fun card all the way through.