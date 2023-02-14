WBO #4, IBF #6 super middleweight Edgar Berlanga has signed a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. Berlanga (20-0 16 KOs) shot to fame with 16 straight first round KOs from his debut in June 2016 to December 2020, and he landed his first pro title in October 2021 picking up the vacant NABO belt. He will return to the ring this summer.

“I’m looking for the big fights and I know signing with Matchroom was the right choice to get me to where I want to go,” said Berlanga. “I’m humbled by this opportunity, and I will dedicate myself into becoming the best 168 pounder in the world. My main goal is to land the Canelo fight and renew the greatest rivalry in boxing – Mexico vs Puerto Rico.”