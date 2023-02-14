Middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. will force a rematch with Liam “Beefy” Smith and seek to avenge his shock KO loss to Smith on January 22. In a short message on Twitter, Eubank wrote, “This morning I activated the rematch clause via my lawyers and sent to my promoters Wasserman. Happy Valentines Day Liam Beefy Smith.”
The Smith Team has indicated that they wish to stage the rematch at the 54,000-seat Anfield Stadium in Smith’s hometown of Liverpool at the end of May.
Well smart fight for both really.
Big money limited risk for Smith. What’s not to like there? Better money than a world title shot for sure. And for Eubank, big money and a chance to get back in position for a world title shot – else he’s fighting a level down for a while and then takes a risk fighting a contender like Smith for a fraction of the money, and a year older.
Makes perfect sense. Smith should win again. Eubank chin not like his dads!
I see Smith winning again however if Eubank Jr wins you have to have a trilogy.
I think it was more him draining himself to make that weight than his chin…he’s always shown a good chin. Smith should win again at 160 lbs. At maybe 163 lb catchweight, I’ll take Eubank.
Rematch clause. Ridiculous
Eubank needs to let Roy Jones go-he is a terrible coaching influence trying to reproduce a young version of himself-Eubank need to go back working with his Dad and the basics -if he does not he shall owe again
Eubank needs to let Roy Jones go-He is a terrible coaching influence who is trying to reproduce a young version of himself-Eubank needs to go back working with his Dad and the basics otherwise he loses again
In for another Beefy KO, then more excuses