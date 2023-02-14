Middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. will force a rematch with Liam “Beefy” Smith and seek to avenge his shock KO loss to Smith on January 22. In a short message on Twitter, Eubank wrote, “This morning I activated the rematch clause via my lawyers and sent to my promoters Wasserman. Happy Valentines Day Liam Beefy Smith.”

The Smith Team has indicated that they wish to stage the rematch at the 54,000-seat Anfield Stadium in Smith’s hometown of Liverpool at the end of May.