Unbeaten super featherweight Joe Cordina (15-0, 9 KOs) has the opportunity to regain his IBF world 130lb title when he faces current beltholder Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (17-0-1, 14 KOs) at the Cardiff International Arena on April 22, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand). Cordina was scheduled to make the first defense of the IBF title against Rakhimov in Abu Dhabi last November but suffered a hand injury that required surgery and was subsequently stripped of his title by the IBF. Rakhimov then won the vacant title by stopping Zelfa Barrett.

“I never lost my belt in the ring,” said Cordina, “so my mindset is that I’m going to be walking in as the champion and leaving as the champion.”