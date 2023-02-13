February 13, 2023
Boxing promoter Ken Thompson passes

Sad to announce the passing of Thompson Boxing Promotions CEO Ken Thompson at the age of 85. He dedicated 23 years of his life to promoting boxing in the Inland Empire of Southern California. Among the fighters he promoted were unified super bantamweight world champion Danny Roman, WBC super lightweight champion Timothy Bradley, IBF bantamweight champion Yonnhy Perez, “The Riverside Rocky” Josesito Lopez, Juan Carlos Burgos, and many more. Prior to starting Thompson Boxing, Thompson was the president of the World Boxing Hall of Fame. His last show was just three days ago and his impact on the sport of boxing in Southern California will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Ken’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project. https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/

  • I just watched his last card on Friday, it was his birthday. Rest easy Ken Thompson. Congrats on a life well lived!

  • He seemed like a pretty classy guy for a promoter.
    He was more about providing opportunities then just being a loud guy behind a microphone. R.I.P.

    • >